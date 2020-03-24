Israel’s army wants to take up battle against coronavirus

The Israeli army has proposed taking up the responsibility for Israel’s battle against the outbreak of coronavirus, Israeli media have reported.

According to Quds Press, the Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN said that this proposal was made amidst fears of losing control over the spread of the new global killer.

The Times of Israel reported earlier this week that leaders in the Israeli army have asked their units to “move to a higher state of readiness.”

Such a proposal is based on a decision taken in 2006 that stipulates tasking the Defence Ministry with forming a crisis management team in coordination with leaders in the internal front and the committee which is responsible for public facilities.

This decision authorises this team to run all the government departments during a state of emergency.

Spokesperson of the Israeli army, Hidai Zilberman, told the Times of Israel that the military was working on multiple fronts both to assist civilian authorities to combat the disease and to prepare for the possibility of needing to further intervene and support the public if the situation deteriorates further.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported this morning that the number of Israelis who have contracted the coronavirus have reached 1,656, including 19 in a serious condition and 25 soldiers.