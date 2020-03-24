Turkey eases life of health personnel amid COVID-19

Turkey has introduced measures to facilitate the life of the country’s health professionals for their remarkable service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision, taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the free-of-charge use of public transportation and public social facilities for healthcare personnel, was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The new order includes all healthcare personnel working in institutions and organizations both in the public and private sector, municipalities and their affiliated institutions, as well as enterprises, according to the notification.

The workers can use public transportation services run by municipalities and subsidiaries such as Baskentray, Marmaray, and Izban, free-of-charge until May 31.

They will also be able to avail public social facilities until May end, without any payment.