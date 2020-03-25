Israel court freezes prison sentence against Sheikh Raed Salah

The Israeli Magistrate’s Court in Haifa has frozen the implementation of a prison sentence against Sheikh Raed Salah who was due to enter prison on Wednesday, Quds Press has reported.

The court froze the implementation of the prison sentence after an appeal was filed by Salah’s defence team.

Meanwhile, the court gave the public prosecution until next Friday to reply to the appeal.

Lawyer Khalid Zabarqeh, member of the defence team, said that the appeal was filed to the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, stating that it included an appeal against the court’s ruling, issued on 10 February, to send Sheikh Salah to prison for 28 months.

He also stated that the appeal included a request to freeze the implementation of the prison sentence due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

The lawyer said that the next procedure would be a hearing session at the Central Court at the beginning of May to look into the request included in the appeal.