France: Three French nationals and an Iraqi freed in Iraq

March 26, 2020 at 11:00 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech as he holds a press conference at the end of the second day of the European Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on 18 October 2019. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
Three French nationals and an Iraqi who work for a French non-governmental organisation have been released in Iraq more than two months after they went missing, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“The President of the Republic welcomes the release of our three nationals Antoine Brochon, Julien Dittmar, Alexandre Goodarzy and Iraqi Tariq Mattoka”, it said in a statement which indicated the four had been kidnapped.

The four men all work for SOS Chretiens d’Orient, an NGO which states on its website that it seeks to help Christians in the region. The four disappeared in Baghdad on Jan. 20.

