Iraq: Gunmen raid and torch home, killing family in Baghdad 

An armed group has killed an entire family and burned their home after storming it in the south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a security source reported on Tuesday.

The source told local media that the militants had stormed a residential home in Baghdad’s southern town of Sadr Al-Yusufiyah, adding that the group had opened fire on its residents leaving the entire family deceased.

“After burning the house, they installed an explosive device nearby, resulting in wounding a local security officer as the forces were approaching the scene,” the source disclosed.

The source did not provide details about the family nor the armed group’s identities.

