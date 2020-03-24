Iraq launches operation to track down Daesh militants 

The Iraqi army launched an operation on Monday to track down Daesh militants near the city of Baquba, 60km north-east of Baghdad. The militants are suspected of attacking an army patrol in the area on Sunday.

A security source in Diyala Governorate explained that soldiers with air cover carried out the operation in the orchards around Al-Mukhaisa village. It was added that the operation was a response to Sunday’s attack which resulted in two soldiers being wounded.

Militants affiliated with Daesh are active in the border areas between the provinces of Diyala and Salah Al-Din. Iraqi security forces carry out operations from time to time to cut them down.

