Bomb attack kills 2 soldiers in Iraq's Anbar

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in a double bomb attack in the western Anbar province on Saturday, according to a military officer.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said four other soldiers were injured in the attack, which took place in the town of Rutba, west of Anbar.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, Iraqi officials often blame such attacks on the Daesh terrorist group.

In 2017, the Iraqi army – with the help of a US-led military coalition – recovered most if not all the territories lost to Daesh in 2014.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq’s Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.