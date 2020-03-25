Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Two Turkish soldiers killed, two wounded in Kurdish militant attack in Iraq

March 25, 2020 at 8:08 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iraq, Middle East, News, Turkey
Turkish soldiers prepare to fire a cannon at a military base during winter near Turkey-Iraq border in Daglica village of Yuksekova district of Hakkari, Turkey on January 20, 2019 [Özkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency]
Turkish soldiers prepare to fire a cannon at a military base during winter near Turkey-Iraq border in Daglica village of Yuksekova district of Hakkari, Turkey on 20 January 2019 [Özkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency]
 March 25, 2020 at 8:08 pm

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded after a mortar attack by Kurdish militants in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said late on Wednesday, adding the attack was retaliated, Reuters reports.

In a statement, the ministry said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants had mounted a “harassment attack” on Turkish troops. It said “targets identified in the region” were struck and destroyed immediately in retaliation.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Some 40,000 people have been killed in the fight between Turkish forces and the PKK.

READ: Turkey extends closure of schools until April 30 over coronavirus outbreak 

Categories
Europe & RussiaIraqMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments