Turkey to limit export of ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

Turkish companies exporting medical tools used for respiratory support will need permission from authorities under a decree issued today aimed at meeting domestic demand as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surges, the country’s trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

“Ventilator, ecmo (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorisation,” Ruhsar Pekcan said on Twitter.

This new rule aims at directing the production of these medical devices to meet needs while preventing any disruption in healthcare services and utilising the existing capacity effectively, the minister added.

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as removing import tariffs on medical supply (ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask and medical ventilators), scrapping ethanol requirement in gasoline, and subjecting protective gear to export controls.

Yesterday, Turkey extended the closure of all schools in the country until April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Home schooling will continue during this period.

The coronavirus death toll has reached 59 in Turkey, out of 2,433 infected patients, the country’s health minister said yesterday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the infection has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 472,000 while the death toll is over 21,300 and almost 114,800 have recovered, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

