3 UAE cargo planes arrive in Haftar's airbase in Libya

Libya’s UN-recognized government said Saturday it has detected the arrival of three military cargo planes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to an airbase controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the government-led Volcano of Rage Operation said the planes took off from the Sweihan airbase in Abu Dhabi and arrived in Al-Khadim airbase in the city of Al-Marj.

The internationally recognized government said previously that it had detected the arrival of several foreign cargo planes to airbases controlled by Haftar.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

On Thursday, the GNA launched Peace Storm Operation in response to ongoing attacks by Haftar’s forces.

READ: Fighting escalates in Libya despite coronavirus threat