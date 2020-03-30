Arab MK warns of humanitarian disaster in West Bank and Gaza

Arab MK Sami Abu Shehadeh warned on Sunday of an eminent humanitarian crisis in occupied West Bank and Gaza in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, Arab48 reported.

Shehadeh, who is a member of Balad (the National Democratic Assembly), outlined his warning in a letter sent to the Israeli ministries of health and internal security as well as to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

The number of Palestinians that have contracted coronavirus in the occupied territories so far is 102.

“The situation in the occupied territories is similar to the one in Israel one week ago and the one in Italy five weeks ago,” Shehadeh said.

He described the situation in the Palestinian territories as “very difficult” as the Palestinians only have 219 respirators and most of them are in use.

Shehadeh called for more medical staff in order to increase testing capacity in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that the health of Palestinians is the responsibility of Israel as stipulated in international law, noting that the Israeli occupation and the siege have undermined the development of Palestine’s healthcare service.

