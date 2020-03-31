Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus

March 31, 2020 at 7:47 pm | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, News, Tunisia
Tunisian security forces warn people as they take security measures on 28 March, 2020 [Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered the release of 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, a presidency statement said.

Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates and has confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus, with nine deaths.

The government said in a separate statement that it would provide food assistance to thousands of families in their homes, starting Friday, for a period of about two months.

Saied last week ordered the army to deploy in the streets to force people to respect the lockdown.

