Remembering Saudi's arrest of Hamas' Al-Khodari one year on

This week marks one year since Saudi authorities detained Dr Muhammad Saleh Al-Khodari, Hamas’ official representative in the Kingdom. The eighty-one-year-old was arrested shortly after undergoing sensitive surgery.

Al-Khodari, an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat specialist), has lived in Saudi Arabia for almost 30 years and was detained on 4 April 2019 with his 49-year-old son Hani and more than 60 other Palestinians.

Rights groups revealed that Al-Khodari is suffering from serious illnesses and stated that the prisoners have been exposed to harsh treatment and torture inside the Saudi jails.

The rights groups called for the kingdom either to release them immediately or disclose the reasons for their detention.

In early March, Saudi held a court hearing for the Palestinians it had detained accusing them of supporting and funding terror.

After the three-hour session, the court adjourned sentencing until the start of the holy month of Ramadan.