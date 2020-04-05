Coronavirus deaths rise to 46 in Israel

The coronavirus outbreak has now killed 46 people in Israel, with 8,018 cases registered so far, Anadolu Agency reported health officials as saying on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 203 more people tested positive for the virus, noting that out of the total, 127 are in critical condition.

In Israel, all schools have been closed, and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have been banned. All businesses, except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15. Tel Aviv has aldo banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those who have residency in Israel.

On Friday, Israel put up roadblocks to seal off an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by the coronavirus, but ordered in soldiers to support the residents.

Meanwhile, PLO Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi accused the Israeli occupation of undermining Palestinian efforts in the battle against coronavirus, referring to the Israeli escalation against Palestinian officials in Jerusalem, including the repeated detention of Jerusalem’s Minister Fadi Al-Hadami.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows, as of yesterday, worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,700 deaths. More than 247,000 people have recovered.

