Israel undermines Palestinian efforts to fight coronavirus

On Friday member of PLO’s Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi accused the Israeli occupation of undermining Palestinian efforts in the battle against coronavirus, Maan News Agency reported.

In a statement, Ashrawi announced that the Israeli escalation is part of the Israeli measures to undermine the Palestinian efforts to fight the coronavirus and referred to the Israeli escalation against Palestinian officials in Jerusalem, including the repeated detention of Jerusalem’s Minister Fadi Al-Hadami.

“Instead of undermining the Palestinian efforts, Israel should have respected its duty as an occupying power and protected the Palestinians who are subject to its sovereignty,” she asserted.

Ashrawi noted that the Israeli occupation has been ignoring the health conditions of the Palestinians in Jerusalem since the start of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, she accused the Israeli occupation of exploiting the world’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus and increasing its Judaisation of Jerusalem, in violation of the international law and the international human rights conventions.

“The apartheid Israeli occupation is the real threat to the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Jerusalem and outside it, who are facing the coronavirus,” Ashrawi affirmed.

Concluding her statement, Ashrawi called for the international community to stop the Israeli violations against the Palestinian Authority in order to be able to fight the coronavirus.

