Ashrawi: Palestinians people will not concede their rights in return for aid

PLO Member Hanan Ashrawi stressed yesterday that Palestinians would never concede their rights or give up their “just cause” in return for dollars, Al-Watan Voice reported.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Palestinians will accept his administration’s peace deal dubbed the “deal of the century” because they want America to resume aid payments it stopped last year, Ashrawi said: “He is still sticking to his illusions that our cause could be bargained by American aid.”

She added: “This proves that he is ignorant regarding the Palestinians and the nature of their cause, as well as the requirements of peace and international resolutions and laws.”

In the statement, Ashrawi noted that the US State Department’s deletion of reference to the Palestinian territories is an effort to “turn the Palestinian cause to an internal Israeli issue”.

“It seems that Trump’s administration continues offering its free services to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his extremist government and forgets that 138 countries recognise the state of Palestine,” she said.

It also ignores that Palestine enjoys observer status at the UN.

READ: If Israel doesn’t want congresswomen to visit, it should decline US aid says Sanders