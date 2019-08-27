Trump might reveal parts of US’ ‘deal of the century’ before Israel elections

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he could reveal parts of his peace plan, known as “deal of the century”, before the Israeli elections slated to take place on 17 September, Haaretz reported.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump was asked if the entire plan could be released before the elections, he said: “No, of course not,” but he then told journalists that they “may see what the deal looks like before the elections.”

Trump believes that Palestinians will accept his peace plan because they will want his administration to renew the financial aid it cut off from them over the past two years.

He also said that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition government had “complicated” his administration’s work on the peace plan.

