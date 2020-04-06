Sudan army denies moves Al-Bashir elements organizing a coup

The Sudanese army yesterday denied reports that it was carrying out a coup coinciding with the first anniversary of the sit-in on 6 April last year.

The London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted senior Sudanese sources as saying that there were moves by loyalists of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir’s regime to organise a military coup that would bring them back to power.

However in statements, the spokesman of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Brigadier General Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan told Anadolu: “There are no indications of a possible coup d’etat, no arrests, and the armed forces are operating normally.”

He added: “All forces are currently arranging themselves to contribute effectively to fighting the corona pandemic.”

Asharq Al-Awsat had reported that authorities decided to “take precautionary measures that include arrests and end of leaves for officers and soldiers, granted to them in connection with the reasons of the corona pandemic, and the imposition of heavy guards on some strategic places and prominent figures.”

It said numerous sources had reported intensive movements by elements linked to the previous regime.

A sit-in began in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum on 6 April 2019 to demand Al-Bashir step down; then it continued to pressure the military council to come to an end and to accelerate the handover of power to civilians.

On 21 August 2019, Sudan began a transitional phase which is due to last 39 months and culminate in elections.