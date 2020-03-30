Sudan army downs drone flying over Burhan’s house

The Sudanese army said on Sunday that it downed an unmanned aerial vehicle that was flying in the vicinity of the house of the Sovereign Council’s Chair Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Anadolu Agency has reported.

The drone was launched to monitor the night time curfew, a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Sudanese army’s spokesman Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan told Anadolu.

Hassan added that the Province of Khartoum’s security committee sought to use an exceptionally high-tech measure to monitor the capital but it did not officially notify the presidential guard beforehand.

The drone flew two rounds around the president’s house, which is located at the headquarters of the General Command of the Armed Forces, before the presidential guard fired at it, according to Al-Hassan.

On March 23, the Sudanese authorities imposed a partial, night time curfew across the country.

Last Saturday the Ministry of Health reported the rise of COVID-19 cases to five, after two people who had just returned from France and the UAE were diagnosed.

The first COVID-19 case was announced on 13 March. The patient was a man in his fifties who had been to the UAE before he died of the coronavirus on 12 March.

As of Sunday morning, the world has seen 664,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 30,000 who died of the virus and 142,000 who recovered.