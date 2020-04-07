Missiles target US oil company in Iraq’s Basra

At least three Katyusha missiles hit an area near a US oil service company in the Burjesia area in the oil-rich Basra province yesterday, the Iraqi army aid.

In a statement the army said the attack did not cause damage or casualties, adding that the security forces are searching for the perpetrators.

“The security forces found a rocket launcher and 11 missiles that were not fired which had been defused and dismantled. There were no significant losses recorded,” it added.

READ: 2 missiles fired on US troops intercepted in Iraq

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last Saturday, eight Iraqi armed factions threatened to attack US forces in the country if they refused to withdraw. America’s refusal, they explained, was proof that it was an occupying power which only respects the language of force.

In early January the Iraqi parliament voted in favour of ending all foreign troop presence in the country following the assassination by the US of top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.