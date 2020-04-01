2 missiles fired on US troops intercepted in Iraq

Missile defence batteries have intercepted a rocket attack on the Ain Assad base in the west of Iraq, which hosts US troops, an Iraqi army source said yesterday, reports Anadolu.

The Iraqi officer who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity said that Patriot missiles intercepted two rockets launched towards the Ain Assad base west of Al-Ramadi city.

On Monday, Washington deployed Patriot missile defence batteries in bases hosting US troops in Iraq, in Ain Assad base and Harir base in Erbil.

Recently, US soldiers in Iraq came under rocket attacks that Washington blames on Iranian-backed militias in the country.

So far, Baghdad has not commented on the Patriot defence batteries’ deployment.

Following the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, the Iraqi parliament in January demanded the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq.