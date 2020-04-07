Saudi-backed Yemen army makes progress against Houthi advances

The Yemeni army today announced that it had regained control of important sites in Al-Bayda Governorate, in the centre of the country, in a military operation against the Houthis.

A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that “three military brigades in the army have carried out an important operation in the areas of Al-Malajam, Nateh, and Qaniyah in Al-Bayda governorate, with the participation of the Arab coalition fighters.”

The source added that the operation resulted in the advance of the army in the aforementioned areas, and its control of important sites, including the strategic Jabal Liban.

He pointed out that the army carried out ambushes against Houthi militants during the operation, which led to the killing and wounding of dozens of them and seized a number of military vehicles and armoured vehicles.

It was not possible to get an immediate response from the Houthis about what the military source reported.

The Houthi movement said that the Arab coalition fighters, led by Saudi Arabia, launched 19 airstrikes on four governorates in Yemen.

READ: Liberation of Yemen’s Marib a matter of time

The movement’s Saba agency quoted an unnamed security source as saying: “The coalition aircraft launched ten airstrikes on Marib, one in Al-Jawf, two attacks on Hajjah and four strikes in Al-Bayda Governorate.”

The source did not mention whether the bombing had resulted in human or material losses, while no comment was issued from the Saudi-led coalition about the raids.