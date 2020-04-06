Houthis: Liberation of Yemen’s Marib a matter of time

A leading member of the Houthi movement yesterday announced that he expects the liberation of Marib province to be achieved soon.

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti is the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council and member of the AnsarAllah Political Bureau and stated on his Facebook page that “the liberation of Marib has become a matter of time”.

Al-Bukhaiti also discussed allegations of the failed attempts of the Saudis in offering financial incentives in order to win over the tribes of Marib. “We salute Marib tribes for rejecting Saudi financial temptations, confirming that their blood is not for sale,” he said.

He also advised people from Marib who have been fighting as mercenaries on behalf of the Saudi-led coalition to align themselves with the Houthi-allied Yemeni military, saying: “Those who polluted themselves with these funds, we call on them to correct their position in coordination with Mujahideen [the army and popular committees].”

The provincial capital, Marib city remains a stronghold of the Saudi-backed forces who are fighting to reinstate the exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The Yemeni army and its Houthi allies are making advances towards to the city, which could change the course of the Saudi’s ground efforts in the war should it fall to the Sanaa-government. Observers point that the current target against the coalition is the Mas military camp which is facing an onslaught from three directions.

JUST IN: Yemeni Army & Houthi Ansarullah enters Raghwan district from #Jawf side, battle now taking place at Wadi Halhalan and its vicinity. Mas Camp is the priority target. Houthi forces are going to surround the strategic base from three directions before entering it. #Marib pic.twitter.com/UGcWGPU9cq — Tony Toh (@tonytohcy) April 5, 2020

In a rare admission, the Saudis have reportedly acknowledged the killing of one of their military officers in the Marib province by enemy fire, identifying him as Sergeant Abdul Rahman Al Qudan Al Dossari. Military sources also claim Houthi drones and missiles targeting coalition camps have killed several Saudi officers and pro-Hadi fighters in recent combat which has displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

