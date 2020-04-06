Yemen: Houthis kill 6 in shelling of female section of Taiz prison

At least six female inmates have died and a further 15 have been injured in the Yemeni city of Taiz after the Houthis shelled a prison, Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni reported yesterday.

“The Houthi rebels launched indiscriminate mortar shelling over the western swathes of the city this evening,” Rashad Al Akhali, deputy governor of Taiz province, told the National.

Six female inmates were killed and twenty others injured by #Houthi shelling at the central prison in #Taiz city. Belqees Channel correspondent said Houthis bombed the women section in the central prison by a number of mortars.#Yemen pic.twitter.com/RQvxInoaBU — Belqees.Rights (@BelqeesRights) April 5, 2020

Six people died and 28 were injured in the shelling, Information Minister Muammar Iriani announced on Twitter.

The Houthis have, however, denied the reports saying the strike came from the direction of the coalition forces and news that the attack was orchestrated by the Sana’a government in order to increase international pressure on it.

The Yemen civil war erupted in September 2014 when the Houthis took control of the capital Sana’a, forcing the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to relocate to the southern city of Aden. In March 2015, Hadi requested a Saudi-led coalition intervene militarily to halt Houthi advances.

