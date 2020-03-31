Houthi forces retake military base as they surround Marib 

The Houthi-allied Yemeni armed forces have retaken Al-Labnat military base in Al-Jawf province from the Saudi-backed mercenaries fighting to reinstate exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. This is the first time in five years that it has been under Houthi control.

The pro-Hadi Islah militia at the base was reported to have handed weapons over to the Houthi forces.

After the liberation of the strategic Lebanat military base , now The Yemeni army & Ansarallah’s next target will be The strategic Mas military camp which is now under siege from three directions. The Mas military camp will be liberated soon. pic.twitter.com/HVfsWGcn9L — Yemen in my DNA 🇾🇪 (@YemeninmyDNA) March 30, 2020

READ: Experts believe Saudi Arabia looking for a way out of Yemen war

The Houthis’ advance now means that they are getting closer to encircling the remaining Islah-stronghold of Marib. Saudi-supported ground forces are close to losing another northern Yemen province following most of Al-Jawf falling to the Houthi-led forces at the beginning of the month.

It is speculated that the next target will be the Mas military base situated in Marib province. There are also ongoing battles to capture Kofal camp from Saudi-backed forces. The assaults are launched from Sirwah, which is currently under the control of the pro-Houthi military.

#Yemen

Map: Latest updates on #Marib front, 30 March 2020 Following Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces battle in east and north of Marib front, Ansar Allah could cleanse Kufil base and Ghabira mountain.https://t.co/ZbiSGOa2RB — IWN (@A7_Mirza) March 31, 2020

The collapse of the Saudi-backed ground forces could necessitate a Saudi withdrawal according to academic Samuel Ramani. He has drawn parallels with the strategic impact of the Syrian government retaking control of the city of Aleppo.

OPINION: After 5 years, Saudi Arabia is finally on the verge of defeat in Yemen