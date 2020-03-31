Portuguese / Spanish / English

Houthi forces retake military base as they surround Marib 

March 31, 2020 at 4:34 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria, Yemen
Houthi fighters in Yemen [The Baghdad Post/Twitter]
 March 31, 2020 at 4:34 pm

The Houthi-allied Yemeni armed forces have retaken Al-Labnat military base in Al-Jawf province from the Saudi-backed mercenaries fighting to reinstate exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. This is the first time in five years that it has been under Houthi control.

The pro-Hadi Islah militia at the base was reported to have handed weapons over to the Houthi forces.

The Houthis’ advance now means that they are getting closer to encircling the remaining Islah-stronghold of Marib. Saudi-supported ground forces are close to losing another northern Yemen province following most of Al-Jawf falling to the Houthi-led forces at the beginning of the month.

It is speculated that the next target will be the Mas military base situated in Marib province. There are also ongoing battles to capture Kofal camp from Saudi-backed forces. The assaults are launched from Sirwah, which is currently under the control of the pro-Houthi military.

The collapse of the Saudi-backed ground forces could necessitate a Saudi withdrawal according to academic Samuel Ramani. He has drawn parallels with the strategic impact of the Syrian government retaking control of the city of Aleppo.

