888 Palestinians released from quarantine in Gaza

Palestinians released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians receive flowers after after being released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians hug their loved ones after being released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians receive flowers after after being released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Officials carry the belongings of the Palestinians released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians receive flowers after after being released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days on 8 April 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Some 888 Palestinians have been released from quarantine in Gaza after 21 days, the spokesperson of the Strip’s Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Speaking during a press conference, Ashraf Al-Qudra said the government is monitoring the implementation of a number of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are now 13 reported cases of the deadly virus in the Strip, including seven who remain under medical observation at the quarantine hospital at the Rafah crossing, he explained.

A further 130 people would be released from quarantine today, he added, including 25 medical staff, members of the police and support services.

