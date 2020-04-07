Gaza builds a bridge to safety from coronavirus

Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in Gaza on 7 April 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Palestinians in Gaza have launched a new sterilisation process for fresh fruit and vegetables in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new system allows all fresh produce to be vacuum packed and sealed in a sterilised environment without human intervention.

The few staff members at the plant enter the area through a specially created passage which cleanses them using steam and disinfectant sprays. They then wear hazmat suits, gloves, masks and googles before beginning work.

The staff then transport the items to the consumers and local markets.

The new passage is mobile and can be transfer to any new facility and may be rolled out to other industries in Gaza.

To ensure the system continues to operate in spite of the continuous power failures experienced in the Strip, the device operates using batteries.

There have been more than 12 reported cases of the coronavirus in the besieged Gaza Strip which is already struggling to tackle existing medical conditions following the 14-year Israeli siege imposed on it.