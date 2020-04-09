US stops Russian advances in Syria

Russia’s efforts to form military units in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province have been foiled by the US, according to local sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

Moscow and Washington continue fighting for control east of Euphrates River.

Russia was trying to recruit insurgents from local militias in Amuda and Tel Tamer towns, which are occupied by the YPG group, said the sources requesting anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

The US forces took action after Russia advanced toward these areas last December.

The Americans met the local people several times asking them not to join the Russian ranks.

The source also said the US warned people that “Russia will use those who join their ranks as mercenaries in Libya”.

It was reported that Russia gave up on this plan because the number of applications to join the military units was under 100.

According to Russia and YPG’s deal, those who join the ranks would be trained by the organization.

– Russia’s influence in areas occupied by YPG.

After Turkey started Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, 2019, against the YPG, Russian forces took over some bases emptied by the US forces.

Since then, Russia increased its bases in areas occupied by YPG, east of the Euphrates river.

In the province of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Manbij and Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Russia has 18 bases and 700 military elements.

Russian forces penetrated the region after Operation Peace Spring, trying to reach the Rmelan oil fields east of Qamishli, but the US soldiers prevented them.

Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist organisation.

