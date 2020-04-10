Houthis submit proposal to UN envoy to end Yemen war

Yemen’s Houthis said they have sent the United Nations special envoy Martin Griffiths a comprehensive vision that includes an end to the war and blockade imposed on Yemen.

The group demanded a full and comprehensive withdrawal of all Saudi-led coalition forces from all Yemen shortly after reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and pledged in return to withdraw all its fighters from Saudi territories.

The Houthis also demanded an end to the air, land and sea embargo imposed by the coalition forces including reopening Sana’a International Airport, which was closed by the coalition in 2016.

READ: Saudi ambassador reveals upcoming meeting between government, Houthis and Arab coalition to discuss ending war

Members of the Arab coalition should support the Yemeni economy and compensate civilians whose homes were bombed by its forces or their allies, the Houthis continued, as well as business owners who incurred losses due to the coalition aggression.

The group has also called for the establishment of a joint operations cell to confront the coronavirus.

On Wednesday the Saudi Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral ceasefire in support of UN efforts to end the five-year war that has killed over 100,000 people and spread hunger and disease in the country.