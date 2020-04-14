Egypt opens Gaza border, allows Palestinians to return

Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip allowing hundreds Palestinians stranded as a result of the coronavirus outbreak to return to the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip said in a statement yesterday that it had begun receiving Palestinians stranded on the Egyptian side due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry said the Rafah crossing will remain open for a period of four days, starting yesterday with 250-300 people crossing each day.

It explained that it had taken a number of preventive measures to ensure the safe arrival of the returnees including disinfecting the border crossing halls and placing returnees under mandatory quarantine for 21 days in special centres.

READ: Stranded in Turkey, Palestinians appeal to Abbas to help them return to Gaza