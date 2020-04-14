Stranded in Turkey, Palestinians appeal to Abbas to help them return to Gaza

Scores of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who have been stranded in Turkey following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic have appealed to President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian embassy to help them return to the enclave.

The Palestinians said they understand that Cairo International Airport, the only port for them to enter the besieged enclave, is closed, however there are nearly 1,000 Palestinians who wish to return to the Gaza Strip including those who came for treatment, study, tourism or work.

They explained that some Palestinians had been forced to sleep in public parks after running out of money, while others risk being made homeless as they are unable to maintain rent payments.

“We appeal to the Palestinian embassy in Turkey to communicate with the Palestinian embassy in Cairo to arrange special flights for stranded Palestinians in Turkey,” they added.

