Israel arrests 8 Palestinians despite coronavirus lockdown

Israeli occupation forces arrested eight Palestinians from the occupied West Bank over the past 2 days despite the complete lockdown in place to combat the coronavirus, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported.

The group said in a statement that Israeli forces have continued with their arrest campaigns which target “patients, the elderly and children” despite the coronavirus pandemic ignoring warnings that the spread of the coronavirus would have dire consequences in jail.

Among those detainees was former member of Palestinian parliament who has been deported from Jerusalem, Muhammad Abu Tair. The sixty-eight-year-old has spent a total of nearly 34 years in the occupation’s prisons.

According to the statement, the detainees are from the governorates of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Nablus and Bethlehem.

READ: Israel holds 200 child prisoners with minimum healthcare provision