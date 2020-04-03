Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

10 Palestinian detainees launch hunger strike protest lack of coronavirus protection

April 3, 2020 at 1:06 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians gather for a demonstration to demand coronavirus (COVID-19) protection for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in Gaza City, Gaza on 19 March 2020. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians gather for a demonstration to demand coronavirus (COVID-19) protection for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in Gaza City, Gaza on 19 March 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 April 3, 2020 at 1:06 pm

Ten Palestinian political prisoner at Ofer Detention Centre, southwest of Ramallah, launched an open ended hunger strike to protest against the ongoing solitary confinement of two detainees, as well as against Israel’s failure to protect them against the coronavirus, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) announced yesterday.

More prisoners have vowed to join the hunger strike if the demands of demands remain unmet, PPS said.

Nineteen-year-old Palestinian, Nour Sarsour, from Beitunia near Ramallah, tested positive for coronavirus after his release from prison on Tuesday. The Israel Prison Service failed to test him for the virus and he may have infected other detainees.

 

On Tuesday, PPS raised its concerns for the wellbeing of the 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails saying they are not being protected against the spread of COVID-19.

READ: Israel tells Palestinian prisoners, ‘Use your socks to make masks,’ as neglect continues

Categories
CoronavirusIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments