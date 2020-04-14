Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi Aramco’s share continues decline despite historic OPEC+ deal

April 14, 2020 at 9:11 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, OPEC, Russia, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco employees [Notizie Economiche/Twitter]
Saudi Aramco employees, 14 November 2017 [Notizie Economiche/Twitter]
 April 14, 2020 at 9:11 am

Saudi Aramco’s shares continued to decline during trading yesterday, despite Sunday’s historic agreement to reduce oil production that was reached by OPEC and the major oil producers in the world.

Aramco shares were down 1.7 per cent by the end of trading yesterday having dropped 1.25 per cent on Sunday.

The decline in the leading shares in the Saudi Stock Exchange to decline for the second session in a row, amid fears that the agreed upon global production cuts will not be sufficient to reduce the glut in light of the decline in demand for crude due to coronavirus.

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, agreed to cut production in May and June by 9.7 million barrels per day, which is equivalent to ten per cent of global supplies.

READ: Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ decision

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsOPECRussiaSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments