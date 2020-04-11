Portuguese / Spanish / English

Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ decision

April 11, 2020
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018. - Global leaders gather in the Argentine capital for a two-day G20 summit beginning on Friday likely to be dominated by simmering international tensions over trade. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday discussed OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, in a phone talk on Friday.

“The issues related to the OPEC+ talks on reducing oil production were discussed,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to continue talks on the subject, it added.

On Thursday, oil producers in the OPEC+ group agreed to curb their total oil output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1 until June 30 — much less than the market expectation of 15-20 million bpd.

OPEC+ is a group of 24 oil-producing nations, comprising 14 OPEC members, and 10 other non-OPEC members including Russia.

OPEC was formed in 1960 to reduce competition between member nations and to control prices.

