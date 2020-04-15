Turkey's coronavirus amnesty law excludes political prisoners

Turkish Parliament passed a law which would reduce the prison population by nearly one third to protect detainees from the coronavirus pandemic; however it has been criticised for excluding political prisoners including journalists and human rights activists.

The law paves the way for the temporary release of 45,000 prisoners while a similar number will be permanently released. Women with children under the age of six, elderly prisoners and the sick are eligible for early release. The law excludes prisoners detained on murder charges, sexual crimes, violence against women and drug dealing.

On Monday, Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said as many as 17 prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus, including three deaths.

READ: The coronavirus pandemic is a test of our humanity, morality and solidarity

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have criticised the bill for excluding detainees held under the controversial anti-terrorism law.

Amnesty International’s senior Turkey researcher, Andrew Gardner, said: “Many people who are in prison because they exercised their rights – they didn’t commit any crime – they’re excluded because the government chooses to use its very flexible, and overly broad and vague counter-terrorism laws.”

Those excluded from the amnesty law are businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas whose lawyer has recently demanded authorities release him on health grounds.

READ: Stranded in Turkey, Palestinians appeal to Abbas to help them return to Gaza