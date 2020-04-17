Syria recaptures oil fields from Daesh

The Syrian regime announced yesterday that it had regained control of oil fields in the Badia after battles with Daesh.

The Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources said: “Wells and oil and gas installations in Hayyan and Al-Shaer fields in the countryside of Homs Governorate have been put back into production after they were recaptured.”

“The production will return to the fields gradually to reach the full amount of the previous production. This morning, it will be re-pumped to the gas grid and power plants,” SANA news agency quoted the ministry’s statement saying.

The ministry announced on Sunday that the security situation in the Badia region led to the suspension of a number of wells in Hayan and Al-Shaer fields. The electrical network was affected as a result of the loss of gas supplies.

READ: Daesh takeover Al-Sukhna town in Syria’s Homs