Hamas: Israel Mossad involved in promoting drugs in Palestine refugee camps

Hamas yesterday accused Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad of being involved in promoting drugs among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Quds Press reported.

During a meeting with other Palestinian factions, Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdul-Hadi hailed the detention of drug dealers in the refugee camps.

Abdul-Hadi reiterated that Mossad is involved in promoting drugs in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, pointing out that the intelligence agency makes drugs available with very low prices in order to make it accessible to a large number of people.

Israel, the movement said, promotes drugs among Palestinian refugees in order to undermine their spirit of resistance.

Palestinian factions carried out a campaign to capture drug dealers in Burj El-Barajneh camp on Tuesday, handing them over to the Lebanese security services.

