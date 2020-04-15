Hamas praises Palestinian factions campaigning against drug dealers in Lebanon

Hamas has praised Palestinian factions working to counter the spread of illegal drugs in Lebanon’s Burj Al-Barajneh refugee camp.

Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel-Hadi, made the remarks after a number of drug dealers were arrested in the camp and handed to Lebanese security forces.

Abdel-Hadi said in a statement that this important step is part of a major campaign launched by the Palestinian national and Islamic factions and forces against drug dealers in the refugee camp and in cooperation with the Lebanese army, intelligence services as well as a number of Lebanese parties.

He explained that the campaign was welcomed by camp residents.

READ: Lebanon foils largest smuggling operation: 25 tonnes of hashish