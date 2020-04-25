Erdogan: Turkey medical assistance to reach Palestine this week

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh received a call from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informing him that Turkish medical assistance will reach Palestinian territories this week.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Haniyeh disclosed that Erdogan congratulated him and the Palestinians on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Haniyeh, Erdogan noted that the Palestinians and the Turks are of the same nation and share the same causes.

Haniyeh thanked Erdogan and congratulated him on the start of the holy month of Ramadan, as well as on the inauguration of the largest hospital in the world.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh received a phone call from the leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Al-Nakhla and they exchanged congratulations on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Both leaders discussed the latest updates on the Palestinian cause and reiterated the continuity of the resistance against the Israeli occupation.

