Haniyeh: Hamas will not abandon Palestinian prisoners wherever they are

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said the movement will not abandon Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel or Arab countries, calling on Arab officials and popular organisations to shoulder their responsibilities towards them.

Haniyeh made the remarks during two telephone calls with the President of the Arab and International Forum for Justice for Palestine, Maan Bashour, and the General Coordinator of the National-Islamic Congress, Khaled Al-Sufyani, during which he discussed a number of issues including the conditions of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Haniyeh also discussed the latest developments in the Palestine file including the Israel’s judaisation and settlement plans in Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories, especially after the announcement of the US’ “deal of the century”.

Haniyeh also addressed the conditions of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus as well as Hamas’ efforts to confront the pandemic.

He stressed Hamas’ keenness to end the division, unify the Palestinian ranks and activate the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).