Egypt warns against deviating from Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed “the importance of adhering to the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement’s provisions regarding the settlement in Yemen,” and warned against “any steps which contradict the Agreement,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Egypt welcomed the statement issued today by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which asserted the importance of adhering to the Riyadh Agreement, working to promptly implement its provisions, and affirming the necessity of restoring the previous state of affairs, in order to prioritise the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, restoring their country, and confronting terrorist organisations,” the ministry added in the statement yesterday.

Egypt reiterated its support for the efforts made by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, adding that these efforts are “aimed at establishing peace, security and stability in Yemen to ensure the country’s unity and territorial integrity, and to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, so as to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.”

On Saturday, UAE-backed forces in Yemen unilaterally declared self-rule in some southern provinces of the country, bringing to the for questions about the UAE’s adherence to the objectives of the Saudi-led coalition – of which it is a member – fighting in Yemen to reinstate the rule of the internationally backed government on President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

