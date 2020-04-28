Iraq: Baghdad agrees with Kurdistan on salary payments

The federal government in Baghdad reached an agreement with Kurdish MPs in parliament regarding the salary payments of Kurdistan’s employees, Anadolu reported yesterday.

According to the spokesman of Kurdistan’s Regional Government, Jutiar Adel, a “positive” meeting was held between the Kurdish blocs and representatives of the federal government in Baghdad.

Both sides agreed on several matters including the retention of coordination and cooperation regarding salary payments.

Adel said that both sides agreed not to use salaries to exert political pressure, pointing out that the government of Kurdistan had been committed to the financial and fuel pledges signed with the central government in Baghdad in 2019.

Iraq: President says constitution is basis to solve Kurdistan issues

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadban said that both sides signed an agreement stipulating that Kurdistan hand over its oil to the central government by the start of 2020.

However, Al-Ghadban said in March that Kurdistan had not handed over its oil.