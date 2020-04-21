Iraq: President says constitution is basis to solve Kurdistan issues 

Iraq’s President Barham Salih stressed on Monday the importance of relying on the constitution and the national interest to solve outstanding issues between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq. The President made his comments during a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government headed by Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab.

According to an official statement, Salih stressed the need for consultation and coordination between all parties and political forces regarding the formation of a new government. The latter should represent all Iraqis, meet their legitimate demands and achieve the required reforms.

In turn, the delegation emphasised the Kurdistan Regional Government’s keenness to find common understandings with the federal government on all outstanding issues in order to cement cooperation and overcome the current conditions experienced by Iraq.

