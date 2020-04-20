Iraq warns against violating coronavirus prevention measures

The Iraqi Ministry of Health yesterday warned people against violating the preventive measures imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We have noticed that instructions to combat the pandemic in Iraq have not been taken seriously in some places leading to the opening of many shops and markets which could lead to an increase in the number of infections and the failure of previous efforts made to control the pandemic’s spread,” Health Minister Sadiq Jafar Allawi said in a statement.

Over the past few days, the rate of daily infections has declined in Iraq to less than 50 cases per day, down from nearly 70 two weeks ago.

The decline in the daily infections is attributed to the firm measures taken by the authorities to contain the virus including a lockdown, a ban on the entry of foreigners to the country, the suspension of schools and universities and the prevention of public gatherings.

Allawi called on the media to avoid reporting calls that encourage breaking the lockdown.

As of Saturday evening, Iraq recorded 1,513 cases of coronavirus infections and 953 recoveries.

Iraq: Woman dies after allegedly being tortured by her husband