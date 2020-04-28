UN envoy slams UAE-backed group’s declaration of self-rule declaration in Yemen

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has expressed concern over the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s declaration of autonomy in the southern provinces including the strategic city of Aden on Sunday.

Griffiths said in a statement posted on the UN website yesterday that “the latest turn of events is disappointing, especially as the city of Aden and other areas in the south have yet to recover from flooding and are facing the risk of COVID-19.”

The UN envoy called to expedite the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement with the support of the Saudi-led coalition, stressing that the success of the agreement should bring benefits to the Yemeni people in the south, especially with regards to improved public services and security.

“Now, more than ever, all political actors must cooperate in good faith, refrain from taking escalatory actions, and put the interests of Yemenis first,” he added.

READ: Yemen: WFP slams Houthis’ misuse of food aid