Yemen: WFP slams Houthis’ misuse of food aid

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) on Monday criticised Yemen’s Houthi group for misusing food aid intended for those most in need in the war-torn country.

The WFP in Yemen said on Facebook that it is familiar with the video that has recently been circulating on social media, which shows food relief bearing the WFP logo in the Houthi-held area of Sarwah, 40 kilometres west of the city of Marib.

“The World Food Program cannot confirm the source or authenticity of the video,” the post said, stressing that the food assistance it provides is aimed at the most in need Yemeni civilians.

“The World Food Program cannot accept any diversion of the food aid pathway that is not in line with its main mission to respond to the emergency humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” it added.

Activists recently circulated a video showing food belonging to the WFP in areas controlled by the Houthis in Sarwah, accusing the group of looting the food aid and distributing it to its fighters and selling some on the black market.

Earlier this month, the WFP announced that it had halved the amount of aid it was delivering in Houthi controlled areas.