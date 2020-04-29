Supermodel Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are expecting their first child

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child, TMZ has reported.

The news comes days after Gigi, whose father is Palestinian, celebrated her 25th birthday on 22 April at her family’s Pennsylvania farm in lockdown, due to restrictions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

The model and the former One Direction singer first started dating in 2015 but separated after three years together. However, sources told TMZ Hadid is 20 weeks along after having rekindled their relationship late last year.

Gigi’s Palestinian real estate mogul father, Mohamed Hadid, took to Instagram to post thoughtful birthday tributes.

“You know whose birthday week is this week,” he captioned the heartwarming photo. “The princess herself, the one and only Gigi. We love you so much.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed there were pink and blue strings attached to Gigi’s silver birthday balloons just hours after it was reported that Hadid was five months pregnant, adding to speculation the event was a gender reveal party.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Gigi wrote after the party.

Lots of the gift bags from close family hinted at the pregnancy news as one had “hello little one” written on it while another had a baby shark design.

Her supermodel sister, Bella Hadid, had tried to keep the reported baby news under wraps by concealing the writing on one of the bags with a sunflower emoji in her own Instagram post.

Neither the couple of Gigi’s family has officially confirmed the news.