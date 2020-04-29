UAE-backed Yemen forces launch economic program to run south

The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen yesterday declared an economic program to manage southern governorates.

This came in a statement published on the council’s Twitter account, following the Arab coalition and the Yemeni government’s demands for the STC to abandon the decision on “self-rule” in southern Yemen.

The statement indicated that “the economic program includes 12 principles set by the economic team in the council.”

They include: “The continuation of work in economic, service and financial institutions on the basis of applicable laws, emphasising the supply and control of all state tax, customs revenues, and various fees.”

“Making all resources available to secure public services for citizens such as water, electricity, health, and education. Encouraging national capital abroad to contribute to investment opportunities in the south.”

The declaration came after the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, the internationally-backed exiled Yemeni government, and the United Nations, called for the need to abolish the so-called “self-rule”.

On Saturday, the Transitional Council, which is seeking to separate the south from the north declared a state of public emergency and inaugurated what it called “self-rule of the south”.

Within hours, five of the eight southern Yemeni governorates declared their refusal of this declaration and confirmed their adherence and loyalty to Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.