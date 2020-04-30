Libya’s GNA protests France’s unauthorised breach of its airspace

The internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday protested to France after two of the country’s warplanes flew over the towns of Misrata and Abu Grein without unauthorisation.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had registered an official protest with the French Foreign Ministry over the unauthorised flight of the French-built Rafale warplane and a refuelling aircraft that flew over Misrata; 200 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli, and Abu Grein; south-east of Misrata, without seeking permission from the competent authorities.

Libya said the French Foreign Ministry would ask its Defence Ministry for clarification before responding.

The GNA accuses regional and European countries of providing military support to the militias of renegade General Khalifa Haftar who has recently declared himself ultimate ruler of Libya.

